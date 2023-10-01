ODOT announces federal funding for Carbon Reduction Program projects

Over a dozen projects in Oregon have received funds as part of a federal initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Altogether, 15 projects in 11 counties and two Native American tribes received money. Just under $13 million has been made available for small urban and rural projects that cut greenhouse gases from transportation.

Ryan Webb is the engineering and planning manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, which is getting almost $700,000 for four electric vehicles and two charging stations.

“People of this land have always been good stewards of it,” Webb told KLCC. “And I think being able to be considerate of how we can limit the impact that that footprint has, is one component of what the tribe does when we look at kind of sustainable projects or our footprint on the land.”

Other projects across the state include just over $2 million to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for installing 113 solar streetlighting structures; just over $1 million to the City of Bend to install so-called mobility points across the city, which include e-bikesharing stations and bus shelters; and roughly $740,000 to the City of Albany for an electric street sweeper and charging equipment.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says five years of federal funding will come to $82 million for state projects. ODOT says it aims to lower the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 60% than what they were in 1990 by 2050.

