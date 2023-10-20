BLM is deciding the future of the aging Hult Dam and Reservoir

Outside the western Lane County town of Horton, an earthen dam built nearly a century ago is deteriorating. Federal government officials have just opened a public comment period to discuss the Hult Reservoir and dam’s future.

“We know that the Hult Reservoir is an important and meaningful place and feature in the area,” BLM spokesperson Sarah Bennett told KLCC. “The local community voice is really critical to our planning process.”

The U.S. Interior Dept.’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has assessed the dam as “high risk” for flooding, and said it’s also vulnerable to seismic shifts given that it was built on an ancient landslide atop logs and rocks. The exact time when it was built is hard to determine, as a permit for its construction was issued in 1948, but the BLM says anecdotes from locals suggest the Hult Lumber Company built it in the 1930s to store downed trees.

Bureau of Land Management In this 1948 photograph, the Hult Lumber Mill operates with its manmade dam and reservoir.

The Hult Dam is also past the 50-year lifespan most earthen dams have, so options include:

replacing it with a new one

removing it and putting in a new dam further downstream creating a "little log pond" for recreational use

removing it and letting Lake Creek flow unimpeded through the area

Bennett said the price tag for the first two options have a similar range of roughly $20 million-$25 million, though mitigation costs may bring that figure up. The last one would cost between $5 million-$11 million.

BLM documents say the Hult Dam offers no flood protection or water retention for the 41-acre reservoir. That would put the neighboring town of Horton at risk, as well as tourists and travelers on the nearby roads and highways.

A comment period is underway and runs through Dec. 7. A public meeting hosted by the BLM is planned for locals during the comment period. Bennett said it will most likely be in November.

The BLM says the public can submit written comments through the “Participate Now” option on the BLM National NEPA Register (preferred); via email to BLM_OR_NO_SIU_Hult_Dam_EIS@blm.gov; or delivered to Bureau of Land Management, Northwest Oregon District, ATTN: Hult Reservoir and Dam Safety EIS Team 3106 Pierce Parkway, Springfield, OR 97477.

Officials invite interested parties to view documents at the BLM National NEPA Register. Those wanting additional information, to receive quarterly updates, or be notified when an upcoming open house has been scheduled, can contact the project team at 971-213-4970 or BLM_OR_NO_SIU_Hult_Dam_EIS@blm.gov.

Aging and deteriorating infrastructure has become a concern for local officials. A similar series of assessments, environmental impact studies, and public comment periods surrounded the Leaburg Dam in the McKenzie River Corridor last year. The EWEB board voted to decommission the facility in January.

