More mountain snow, valley rain all week for western Oregon

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:52 PM PST
ODOT's cameras show blizzard conditions at Willamette Pass Tuesday afternoon.
Tripcheck.com
ODOT's cameras show snowy conditions at Willamette Pass Tuesday afternoon.

Blizzard warnings in the Cascades are expected to transition to winter weather advisories Wednesday, though forecasters say there's plenty more snow on the way to the mountains.

Whether lower elevations will see any of that snow is still uncertain.

Andy Bryant is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. He said it’s always hard to forecast the chances for low elevation snow.

“It’s kind of right on the edge as we go through this week and especially the early part of this weekend for Eugene, whether or not the precipitation that falls will be rain or snow,” Bryant said.

Bryant said for the next few days there will be a lot more rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains: as much as 4 to 8 more feet at pass levels.

He said this Friday into Saturday morning is the most likely time for snow to fall in the valleys.

All this snow is good news for local ski areas. Willamette Pass and Hoodooare both opening Wednesday.

ODOT has chain requirements for most of the Cascade mountain passes.

You can check road conditions at tripcheck.com

Bryant said next week it looks like temperatures will moderate and become more typical of January.
Tags
Environment weatherNational Weather ServiceODOTHooDoo ResortWillamette Ski Resort
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald