More mountain snow, valley rain all week for western Oregon

Blizzard warnings in the Cascades are expected to transition to winter weather advisories Wednesday, though forecasters say there's plenty more snow on the way to the mountains.

Whether lower elevations will see any of that snow is still uncertain.

Andy Bryant is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. He said it’s always hard to forecast the chances for low elevation snow.

“It’s kind of right on the edge as we go through this week and especially the early part of this weekend for Eugene, whether or not the precipitation that falls will be rain or snow,” Bryant said.

Bryant said for the next few days there will be a lot more rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains: as much as 4 to 8 more feet at pass levels.

He said this Friday into Saturday morning is the most likely time for snow to fall in the valleys.

All this snow is good news for local ski areas. Willamette Pass and Hoodooare both opening Wednesday.

ODOT has chain requirements for most of the Cascade mountain passes.

You can check road conditions at tripcheck.com

Bryant said next week it looks like temperatures will moderate and become more typical of January.

