Rainy early weekend, then warm temps for Sunday & Monday

After the ice storm, things are warming up

The National Weather Service is predicting more “spring like” weather for our region after what’s termed a weak atmospheric river.

Daniel Hartsock is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. He said earlier this week there was potential for more powerful winds and rains heading our way next week. That’s been downscaled.

“Most likely we’ll see a low pressure system that will remain offshore that will bring some rain, not as much as we’re going to see this weekend, upwards of a half an inch of rain towards the middle of next week,” Hartsock said.

Hartsock says into Saturday coastal areas could get up to 5 inches of rain. There is concern for some flooding and landslide risk.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected in the 60s. Hartsock said it could even reach a record-setting 70 degrees in Eugene.

Hartsock said snowpack is at 100% to 110% of normal levels. But the rain and warmer temperatures may wash away some of that snow.

Potential for flooding and landslides

Oregon's Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is warning about the potential for flooding and landslides, as well as debris flows in and near areas burned by recent wildfires.

Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides.

They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of southwest Oregon, including the Curry County coast and specifically Brookings, Gold Beach, and the U-S Highway 101 corridor.

The watch is in effect through Saturday evening.

Additionally, the Hydrologic Outlook indicates a potential for flooding across Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine, and Lane Counties through Saturday.

KLCC's Love Cross contributed to this story.

