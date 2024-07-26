BLM announces planned destruction of Lane County dam

The Bureau of Land Management has unveiled its plan to take down a rural Lane County dam after deeming it a public safety risk.

The Hult Dam is in the Oregon Coast Range about 25 miles northwest of Eugene. It was built over 70 years ago in order to create a logging pond. Now, the BLM says the dam has exceeded its life span and is at risk of failing in the next decade.

BLM spokesperson Sarah Bennett said the agency and community discussed options for the future of the dam and reservoir before deciding to remove the barrier altogether.

“We’re continuing to put public safety at the forefront, both in terms of the decisions we’ve made for the long term future of the dam, and the steps that we’ll take in the meantime to keep everybody safe,” said Bennett.

The project comes after multiple assessments deemed the dam at high risk for failure. Downstream from the reservoir are Highway 36 and the town of Horton, both of which would face critical risk if flooding were to occur.

The BLM says it plans to restore the natural state of the dam’s source, Lake Creek, by “reestablishing a natural stream channel,” and “restoring riparian and wetland areas.”

Though recreation at the man-made Hult Pond will be lost, Bennett says other recreational features in the area–such as camping, wildlife-viewing, and hiking–will not be impacted.

“There will definitely continue to be recreation opportunities on the Bureau of Land Management land in that area,” said Bennett.

The BLM will continue to inspect and maintain the dam until its removal. Work to remove the structure could begin as soon as next year.

More information about the Hult Dam Project can be found on the BLM website.