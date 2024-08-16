© 2024 KLCC

Saturday may bring thunderstorms, rain, and possible flash floods to Oregon

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 16, 2024 at 3:07 PM PDT
A burnt area on the Coffee Pot Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Aug. 15, 2024
M. Mahurin
/
inciweb
A burnt area on the Coffee Pot Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Aug. 15, 2024. If there's heavy rain this weekend, it may cause debris flows in burn scars from recent fires.

Western and central Oregon is in for some unusual late August weather, mainly forecast for this Saturday.

Adam Batz is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. He said there’s an increasing chance of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly in the valleys and Cascade Mountains.

Batz said the amount of rainfall will really depend on where you are. He said along with rain and thunderstorms, there could also be high winds and hail.

According to Batz, the rain may be helpful for dousing local wildfires, or not. He also said there's a "flash flood watch" out for some of the Cascade zones.

“For some of the fires that are ongoing, [that've] already burned over, that leaves behind a hydrophobic surface, ” he said. "That means the rain—if we get an intense rainfall—could lead to some debris flows or flash flooding. So it is a mixed bag.”

Batz said if you are going outdoors Saturday, you should be aware of your surroundings and be prepared for inclement weather.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC's host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
