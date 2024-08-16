Saturday may bring thunderstorms, rain, and possible flash floods to Oregon

Western and central Oregon is in for some unusual late August weather, mainly forecast for this Saturday.

Adam Batz is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. He said there’s an increasing chance of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly in the valleys and Cascade Mountains.

Batz said the amount of rainfall will really depend on where you are. He said along with rain and thunderstorms, there could also be high winds and hail.

According to Batz, the rain may be helpful for dousing local wildfires, or not. He also said there's a "flash flood watch" out for some of the Cascade zones.

“For some of the fires that are ongoing, [that've] already burned over, that leaves behind a hydrophobic surface, ” he said. "That means the rain—if we get an intense rainfall—could lead to some debris flows or flash flooding. So it is a mixed bag.”

Batz said if you are going outdoors Saturday, you should be aware of your surroundings and be prepared for inclement weather.

