Lane County rolls out accessibility mobility mat at Heceta Beach

Lane County has installed a six-foot-wide temporary path at Heceta Beach that connects the parking area to the beach. It’s part of an effort to make the coast more accessible.

They’re called “mobi-mats” and they were paid for with a grant from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, which is working to install them across the region’s most popular beaches.

Lynnee Jacks, a spokesperson for the group, said the 120-foot recycled polyester mat will allow people using wheelchairs, strollers and other mobility devices to access the beach directly.

“What we're most excited about is to see the incredible outpouring of community support that happens when one of these mats gets rolled out,” she said. “It's very clear that people love them.”

Lane County officials led efforts to win the grant, and install the mats. It plans to eventually use levy funds to expand the path to a larger area of beach, according to a county news release.

“This project is a great example of making a park more welcoming and available to everyone in our community,” Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry said.

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association has helped Lincoln City, Seaside, Beverly Beach State Park and Gold Beach acquire mats and is accepting applications from other communities looking to make their coastline more accessible.