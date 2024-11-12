Lane County considers expanding battery recycling options after increase in garbage truck, landfill fires

On Tuesday, Lane County Commissioners are poised to accept a grant to launch a program that’s aimed at keeping batteries out of trash and recycling streams.

Maya Buelow, a Lane County Waste Reduction Specialist, said there are two types of batteries that end up in Lane County’s Short Mountain Landfill: alkaline batteries which are safe to throw away, and lithium ion batteries, which can explode, or burn, when damaged.

She said batteries have sparked nearly 60 fires at Short Mountain this year, and have started fires in the back of garbage trucks, endangering workers and equipment.

“In those situations they’re surrounded by paper that can just go up in flames, or in a recycling truck where there's recycling and paper, and these can cause catastrophic fires,” Buelow said.

She said lithium ion batteries are often found in toys, medical devices and electronics. They are usually labeled lithium ion or nickel–metal hydride or with similar acronyms.

She said the $1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will help the county pilot curbside battery pickup, expand dropoff locations and educate the public.

She said the county hopes to roll out those options in January.

When improperly stored, lithium ion batteries can also cause house fires and injuries if they combust with people nearby.