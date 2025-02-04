© 2025 KLCC

A wintry mix brings chances of snow for much of the Willamette Valley

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:49 PM PST
A snow plow clears snow along a suburban street. A slushy layer of snow covers most of the pavement. Houses line both sides of the street.
City of Springfield
In this file photo from December 2023, a snow plow clears pavement in Springfield.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the Willamette Valley, including Eugene and Corvallis.

“We are looking at the potential for snow, specifically late tonight into early tomorrow morning,” said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. “Our concern (is) around that morning commute.”

Muessle said if snow does fall on the valley floor, it likely won’t be more than an inch, with more at higher elevations.

“One of the positives about this system is that during the daytime our temperatures are going to rise above freezing which will help to melt any snow that does fall overnight,” said Muessle. “And that’s going to be the trend over the next several days.”

She said a similar pattern of cool nights and lingering showers could continue through the week. The coast and coast range are also experiencing chances of snow this week.

Muessle advises people to check local road conditions before heading out and be prepared for winter driving.

Check tripcheck or call 511 for road conditions in Oregon.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
