Freezing rain expected early Thursday morning in Willamette Valley, coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:21 PM PST
Ice-covered tree branches
Jill Burke
/
KLCC
An ice covered tree during the January 2024 ice storm in Eugene.

Forecasters are warning of freezing rain this week for the Willamette Valley and coast.

The amount of ice and how long it will stick around is still uncertain.

Forecasters say it could start on Wednesday night as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice, then potentially transition to freezing rain in the early morning hours of Thursday. There could be up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain.

“That is enough freezing rain to cause issues of travel concerns, slick roadways, a buildup of ice on infrastructure like trees,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland. “But, at this point we’re not expecting this to be nearly as much freezing rain as January of 2024.”

Chandler-Cooley said they don’t expect it to have the devastating impact of last winter’s storm.

But there are continued chances of freezing rain Thursday night and Friday morning.

“There’s still uncertainty on when we will transition out of the winter precipitation and freezing rain into normal rain,” she said.

Chandler-Cooley said if you have travel plans Thursday into Friday, keep an eye on the forecast and consider changing or postponing plans.

She said if you do go out, have winter supplies in your vehicle, including salt, warm clothing, shovels, shoes that you can walk on ice with.

“There’s the potential for localized power outages when we have ice,” she said. “So, be prepared for power outages with non-perishable food items and additional blankets. And if you do have a generator just be cautious and make sure you’re using the generator appropriately.”

In Central Oregon, there will be lows in the single digits with snow expected later this week.

Central Douglas County is forecast to have a wintry mix with rain and snow for later this week, depending on elevation.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
