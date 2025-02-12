Western Oregon braces for freezing rain

Forecasters are increasingly confident that the Willamette Valley and Coast Range will experience freezing rain by early Thursday morning.

Chris Burling, lead meteorologist at National Weather Service in Portland, said there’s a high probability of at least some freezing rain even out to coastal communities.

He said the probability for at least a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is looking likely. It could even be as much as a quarter of an inch in some places.

That threat continues through the day Thursday.

“It does look like through Friday morning we could see some freezing rain, but temperatures do warm up above freezing during the day on Friday,” Burling said. “So, by Friday afternoon, the threat should wind down as temperatures warm up and any ice accumulation starts to melt.”

Burling said to be prepared for travel impacts and possible isolated power outages.

The good news is that forecasters do not expect this weather event to be on the scale of the ice storm that hit the region in January of 2024.



Oregon Department of Transportation

Oregon Department of Transportation crews are preparing the roads for icy conditions.

ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt said weather can be unpredictable, but people should prepare for treacherous conditions Thursday.

She said give yourself plenty of time before you head out in the morning.

“Check the road conditions by using TripCheck.com and giving yourself that extra time so you can slow down and get to your destination safely,” she said. “And then, again, if possible, if the roads are bad enough, stay at home if you don’t need to go out. But if you must go out, be prepared for the changing conditions.”

McCartt said freezing rain is expected early in the morning, but even if it thaws during the day, we could have a second cold front in the afternoon.

If you have to drive: slow down, increase following distances. Turn on your headlights. Have your car winter ready. And postpone travel plans if possible.

McCartt said you can buy deicer at most hardware stores, but cat litter also works.

Utility providers

Utilities in the region are getting ready for possible power outages due to the ice.

Springfield Utility Board spokesperson Meredith Clark said officials there are carefully watching the forecasts. She's encouraging customers to sign up for SUB's push-to-text alert system, and to use this opportunity to be prepared.

"Walk around your house and say, 'Do I know where my flashlights are?'" said Clark. "'Do I know where my emergency kit is? Do I have water stored?"

Clark said the nearly all SUB powerlines that were damaged during last year's ice storm have permanent repairs, and there shouldn't be any lasting impacts on this weather event.

Eugene Water and Electric Board spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said its critical powerlines have also been repaired. He said the utility is prepared to face the coming weather.

“Crews are on standby. They're ready to go out into the cold overnight to get the power back on if any outages do occur," said Orlowski. "We've also made sure that our critical equipment is ready to be used.”

Orlowski said the public should stay at least 50 feet away from any downed power lines they see, and call 911.

These forecasts come as EWEB saw its highest electricity demand in eight years on Tuesday, after temperatures dropped to to the low 20s overnight. Orlowski said that demand was still well within what the power grid can handle.