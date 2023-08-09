Suspected fentanyl-caused overdose deaths alarm Eugene officials

Eugene Police have sounded the alarm about a spate of nine overdose deaths in the last week. The deaths are suspected to be from fentanyl– which health officials say has become pervasive in illicit drugs.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is the leading cause of drug overdoses in Oregon according to public health officials.

Lane County Public Health’s Overdose Prevention Coordinator Alexander Lavake said it’s likley a more potent batch of fentanyl laced pills or powders is in circulation.

“So folks that are using opioids, maybe they've had long term opioid use or dependency. Really fentanyl is all they’re able to find now.” Lavake said. “And, unfortunately, it’s much more potent and stronger.”

Lavake said, because fentanyl is made illicitly, there’s no way to know how strong it is.

“We can suspect that perhaps some fentanyl became available in the area that was stronger than something else, but we also don’t see any trends between the fatalities here over the weekend and last week that connect them in any way,” Lavake said.

Public health officials advise that people who use opioids don’t use them alone and have Narcan on hand. Narcan, otherwise known as naloxone, is a medication that reverses overdoses. It’s soon to become available over the counter.

Lavake said Narcan should be part of basic first aid kits as it can save lives.

“We all live in this community together and I don’t know anyone that hasn't been touched personally by mental health, addiction, substance use,” said Lavake. “It’s so prevalent in our community that I think it falls upon all of us to be responsible, to learn a little bit more about what’s going on. Hopefully, Lane County Public Health is able to support people in having those conversations.”

Information about overdose prevention and resources is available at the Lane County Public Health website fentanylaware.com

Lavake added what’s happening in Eugene is not unique, fentanyl is a national problem.

