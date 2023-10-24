It's official: PeaceHealth announces closure date for Eugene's only hospital ED

Two months after the surprise announcement of plans to shut down Eugene’s only hospital, PeaceHealth released a statement Tuesday, making the closure process official.

PeaceHealth said the emergency department at Sacred Heart Medical Center, University District will cease operations at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The announcement comes despite pressure to delay the closure from Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis, the Oregon Nurses Association and Gov. Tina Kotek.

Hospital officials said following the December closure, people in the Eugene-Springfield area who need emergency medical attention can access care at PeaceHealth's RiverBend or McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, both in Springfield, or at PeaceHealth’s Community Medical Center in Cottage Grove.

PeaceHealth said it’s using social media, as well as signs and flyers in multiple locations and languages, to inform the community of the imminent closure.

In Tuesday’s press announcement, PeaceHealth Oregon network interim chief executive Dr. James McGovern remarked on services that will continue- for the time being- at the University District campus. “We are proud to maintain inpatient behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation services without interruption and offer extended hours of urgent care services in a more centralized Eugene location.”

A next step in the hospital closure process for PeaceHealth is a renewed focus on renovations and process improvements at the RiverBend Medical Center emergency department “to reduce wait times and enhance patient experience,” according to the statement.