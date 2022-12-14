Organizers renew call for winter survival gear and provisions

Partners behind a large winter gear donation drive say they’re grateful for the over 3,000 items dropped off so far. But, they say Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs more tents, sleeping bags, and blankets.

The drive started November 18th, and is organized by Lane County Health and Human Services, CAHOOTS, and the First Christian Church of Eugene. The goal is to help the area’s unhoused community stay warm and safe through the winter, as much as possible.

Donations are being taken Monday through Thursdays between 10am and 2pm at First Christian Church in downtown Eugene, 1166 Oak Street.

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile also has a wishlist on Amazon, where people can purchase items from.

