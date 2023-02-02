© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Community Supported Shelters sees its sites nearly tripled by the COVID crisis

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM PST
ConestogaHuts_Eugene.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A row of Conestoga Huts at CSS's vets site in Eugene, Feb. 2020.

A Eugene organization dedicated to helping the unhoused marks its 10th anniversary this year. Community Supported Shelters (CSS) has also reinvented itself due to the pandemic.

The non-profit runs housing sites that are essentially villages of Conestoga Huts. CSS’ Director of Philanthropy, Heather Quaas-Annsa, told KLCC that things really took off over the last two years.

“We went from having five sites to over 14 sites,” she said. “We have 146 huts that we can house people in at any given time.”

Quaas-Annsa says the pandemic drove this growth.

“You can't exactly pack people in like sardines during COVID. You're just going to have super-spreader cases all over the place. And so the city and the county came to CSS and asked them to build additional shelters. So we added nine shelters that are being funded by the city of Eugene now.”

Additionally, the executive director role has been replaced by three co-directors, to make operations more manageable.

Fundraising and sustainability remain important to CSS as well.

©2023, KLCC.

Housing & Homelessness
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content