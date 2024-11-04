New affordable housing project opens in Corvallis

A new affordable housing project has opened in Corvallis that will provide more than 80 apartments to low income families and seniors.

The project, Rivergreen Landing, is located in south Corvallis.

Ben Pray, CEO of Home First, the nonprofit that developed the apartments, said the $32 million project was supported by several local groups and built with a combination of City of Corvallis, state funds and tax credits.

"Every community really needs affordable housing and workforce housing, so securing the funding for this was hard, it was competitive,” he said. “One of the reasons we were able to secure the funding is we were able to show a lot of really healthy and strong and intentional partnerships."

Corvallis-based nonprofit Casa Latinos Unidos, as well as the NAACP, Corvallis School District, League of Women Voters, Boys & Girls Club, Corvallis School District, and the Linn-Benton Housing Authority also had input on the project. Some of those organizations may also help refer future tenants to the new apartment complex.

Pray said there will be a community space in the complex with programs managed by Casa Latinos Unidos. Residents will have in-unit laundry, air conditioning and access to a large outdoor space and play area. The apartments will be reserved for people earning at or below either 60% or 30% of the median income.

Applications for the project are available now, and residents will begin moving into the new apartments in the next few weeks.