Renovated overnight shelter opens in Newport, while Lincoln City location has to close temporarily

In Newport, an overnight shelter for people who are unhoused has re-opened after months of renovation. The facility will offer more than a safe place to sleep.

The Community Shelter and Resource Center at Seventh and Hurbert Streets in Newport opens nightly from Nov. 1 through April 30. The building was remodeled to include new flooring and plumbing, a medical office, and assistance with seeking employment and housing.

Chantelle Estess, the winter program manager, said the point is to be a resource center as well as a shelter.

“That is what we are providing,” she said. “From shelter to food to showers to medical to providers and resources and then permanent housing.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln County Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero told KLCC their new shelter in Lincoln City had to close because the sprinkler system is not yet connected to the water main. She said the closure is temporary. In the meantime, the county will transport people seeking shelter between Lincoln City and Newport.

“Our intent is to support folks who are living on the streets,” said Romero. “Our goal has always been that people do not die on the streets. And so if we can open up, we will.”

The facilities are fully staffed with a goal of helping people get out of homelessness by offering the nightly shelter as well as additional resources. The county adopted a model of opening nightly on a seasonal basis instead of being a warming center so that they could better serve people who are without homes.

“In order to get a job, have a job, keep a job, they need that stable housing,” said Estess. “The showers and the food and the roof in order in order to a continue that process. Pop-up shelters, yes it saves lives for that night, but it doesn’t help toward stabilization.”

Estess and Raymond expressed gratitude to First Presbyterian Church, which has been offering overnight shelter while the Newport building was undergoing renovations. The Housing Authority also stepped in to offer its space when needed.

The cost of the renovation was $605,000. It was funded with support from the city of Newport as well as other municipalities in Lincoln County. The county also helped to pay for the project along with the Lincoln County Homelessness Advisory Board via House bill 4123.

