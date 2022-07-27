© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Call for fresh catches lands Cascades Raptor Center a pile of trout

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
A bald eagle residing at the Cascades Raptor Center in the Spencer Butte area of Eugene.

A Eugene facility that rehabilitates birds of prey now has enough fish, thank you.

On Tuesday, the Cascades Raptor Center posted on Instagram that their hospital currently had a “record number” of bald eagles, and called for local anglers to donate any of their fresh catch to help feed them.

Plate of fish.

Less than a day later, a representative of the center tells KLCC that the response has already been overwhelming, with “fresh trout and steelhead” rolling through the door.

The Cascades Raptor Center makes sure all of its birds eat their natural diet while in recovery, making the need for only fresh-caught fish essential.

Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
