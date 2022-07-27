Call for fresh catches lands Cascades Raptor Center a pile of trout

A Eugene facility that rehabilitates birds of prey now has enough fish, thank you.

On Tuesday, the Cascades Raptor Center posted on Instagram that their hospital currently had a “record number” of bald eagles, and called for local anglers to donate any of their fresh catch to help feed them.

Gregor Moser / Unsplash.com Plate of fish.

Less than a day later, a representative of the center tells KLCC that the response has already been overwhelming, with “fresh trout and steelhead” rolling through the door.

The Cascades Raptor Center makes sure all of its birds eat their natural diet while in recovery, making the need for only fresh-caught fish essential.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.