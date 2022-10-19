© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Human Interest

Officials ask Oregonians to respect historic cemeteries during the Halloween season

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published October 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM PDT
Historic marker in Eugene's Masonic Cemetery.

With Halloween fast approaching, a state agency wants no tricks pulled in Oregon’s historic cemeteries, and for people to treat them reverently.

Kuri Gill of the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries said people can help protect cemeteries from vandalism, as these sites are often targeted during the holiday.

Gill added that this can include volunteering to defend these hallowed grounds from desecration.

“And then if you have the interest and the means to connect with the folks who are trying to preserve those cemeteries and volunteer with them, show up for clean-up days, even offer donations to help support funding those cemeteries.”

Volunteer opportunities are on the Oregon Heritage Commissions and Committees division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation website.

People seeing vandalism and other destructive behavior in cemeteries can call their local police department.

©2022, KLCC.

Human Interest
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
