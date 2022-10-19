Officials ask Oregonians to respect historic cemeteries during the Halloween season

With Halloween fast approaching, a state agency wants no tricks pulled in Oregon’s historic cemeteries, and for people to treat them reverently.

Kuri Gill of the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries said people can help protect cemeteries from vandalism, as these sites are often targeted during the holiday.

Gill added that this can include volunteering to defend these hallowed grounds from desecration.

“And then if you have the interest and the means to connect with the folks who are trying to preserve those cemeteries and volunteer with them, show up for clean-up days, even offer donations to help support funding those cemeteries.”

Volunteer opportunities are on the Oregon Heritage Commissions and Committees division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation website.

People seeing vandalism and other destructive behavior in cemeteries can call their local police department.

©2022, KLCC.