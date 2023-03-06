Oregon groups supporting Black students and families get grants

Thirty groups associated with the Oregon Black Student Success Community Network (OBSSCN) are getting capacity-building grants.

Over a three-year-period, Oregon Community Foundation will allocate $2.3 million towards the groups’ efforts to grow and further their impact.

Lawrence Crayton / Unsplash.com A family at the beach.

One is The Father’s Group based in Bend. Kenny Adams, the non-profit’s executive director, told KLCC that their mission is to enrich the lives of students and their families.

“There's a low number of Black individuals in Central Oregon, so giving students visibility of that support and being an advocate on their behalf and teach them how to advocate for themselves,” said Adams. “Also providing them with access to low barrier scholarships and programs.”

The Father’s Group officially became a non-profit organization in 2020, and was formed to address racial disparities in local schools.

Other groups include the Lyllye Reynolds-Parker Black Cultural Center at the University of Oregon, Imagine Black Futures, REAP Inc., and the Beaverton Black Parent Union.

The OBSSCN is a pilot advisory think-tank convened three years ago by the foundation.

©2023, KLCC.

