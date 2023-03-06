© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Human Interest

Oregon groups supporting Black students and families get grants

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM PST
REAP_Photo_2_Courtesy_of_Oregon_Community_Foundation.jpg
Oregon Community Foundation
A student with the REAP program reads a graphic novel while others discuss a group activity.

Thirty groups associated with the Oregon Black Student Success Community Network (OBSSCN) are getting capacity-building grants.

Over a three-year-period, Oregon Community Foundation will allocate $2.3 million towards the groups’ efforts to grow and further their impact.

lawrence-crayton-cf1cN3ofKUM-unsplash.jpg
Lawrence Crayton
/
Unsplash.com
A family at the beach.

One is The Father’s Group based in Bend. Kenny Adams, the non-profit’s executive director, told KLCC that their mission is to enrich the lives of students and their families.

“There's a low number of Black individuals in Central Oregon, so giving students visibility of that support and being an advocate on their behalf and teach them how to advocate for themselves,” said Adams. “Also providing them with access to low barrier scholarships and programs.”

The Father’s Group officially became a non-profit organization in 2020, and was formed to address racial disparities in local schools.

Other groups include the Lyllye Reynolds-Parker Black Cultural Center at the University of Oregon, Imagine Black Futures, REAP Inc., and the Beaverton Black Parent Union.

The OBSSCN is a pilot advisory think-tank convened three years ago by the foundation.

Human Interest
Brian Bull
