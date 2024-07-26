Photos from the 2024 Lane County Fair

Trains and rides and bunnies, oh my! Event-goers at the Lane County Fair can enjoy a variety of entertainment including livestock and garden shows, carnival rides and games, and even miniature train showcases.

The 2024 edition of the Lane County Fair is taking place at the Lane Events Center in Eugene through Sunday, July 28. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily.

More information can be found at the Lane County Fair website.