Photos from the 2024 Lane County Fair

KLCC
Published July 26, 2024 at 11:28 AM PDT
A large crowd walks in front of a colorful sign reading "Starship 2000." Behind it, a large carnival ride's arms are in the air, suspending riders upside down.
1 of 11  — Carnival Rides.jpg
The Lane County Fair hosts several carnival rides for thrill-seekers of all levels.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Two large white bunnies with dark brown patches on their ears, noses, and feet stick their paws into a bowl of rabbit food.
2 of 11  — Rabbits.jpg
Rabbits are on display at the 4-H and FFA showcase.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Inside a barn, pens housing several types of animals are arranged in rows as showmen and women tend to their livestock. Crowds stroll through the aisles and stop to observe the animals.
3 of 11  — 4-H.jpg
Inside the 4-H and FFA barn at the Lane County Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A man in brightly-colored clothing sits atop a high unicycle and raises his arms in cheer. Crowds formed around the stuntman watch and clap.
4 of 11  — Wilder Show.jpg
Matt Wilder, who performs as "The Wilder Show," entertained onlookers with an array of tricks. Wilder is one of several "roaming acts" at the fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Mini replicas of trains, buildings, cars, and landscape are displayed on a table. Behind them, fair-goers and miniature train-enjoyers take in the display.
5 of 11  — Train.jpg
Miniature trains take the stage at the model train exhibit.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A woman wearing a "host" badge leans on the edge of a table next to a display of yellow, orange, and red flowers arranged in a pair of boots.
6 of 11  — Jennifer Ellis.jpg
Jennifer Ellis is a host of the gardening displays and answers questions about the categories, people’s choice voting, and types of flowers. She’s a member of the Eugene Garden Club and the Lane County Dahlia Society.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Flower arrangements are lined up on a table. In focus is an arrangement of dark green leaves and vibrant yellow and pink flowers.
7 of 11  — Flowers.jpg
The work of green thumbs are on display at the garden show.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Children stand in a line next to their goats in a large pen. They pose the livestock in order to show off the quality of the animal's stature. Behind them, a crowd watches.
8 of 11  — Goat Show.jpg
Young showmen and women position their goats to be examined by a panel of judges.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Several of bunnies lay together and gather around a plastic water bottle filled with ice. Inside the cage, rabbits are brown, black, and spotted in a variety of coat variations.
9 of 11  — Bunnies!.jpg
A 'fluffle' of bunnies cool off after a day of showmanship.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A black sheep is shaven in exception two it's legs. A male figure tends to the sheep's coat as it stands atop a raised platform meant for grooming.
10 of 11  — Sheep.jpg
A sheep is groomed in preparation for a show.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A row of brown and black cows stand and lay down on a pile of bedding within the barn. They wear halters attached the a fence in front of them.
11 of 11  — IMG_5409.jpg
Cattle relax in the 4-H and FFA barn.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC

Trains and rides and bunnies, oh my! Event-goers at the Lane County Fair can enjoy a variety of entertainment including livestock and garden shows, carnival rides and games, and even miniature train showcases.

The 2024 edition of the Lane County Fair is taking place at the Lane Events Center in Eugene through Sunday, July 28. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily.

More information can be found at the Lane County Fair website.
