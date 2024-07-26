Photos from the 2024 Lane County Fair
The Lane County Fair hosts several carnival rides for thrill-seekers of all levels.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Rabbits are on display at the 4-H and FFA showcase.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Inside the 4-H and FFA barn at the Lane County Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Matt Wilder, who performs as "The Wilder Show," entertained onlookers with an array of tricks. Wilder is one of several "roaming acts" at the fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Miniature trains take the stage at the model train exhibit.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Jennifer Ellis is a host of the gardening displays and answers questions about the categories, people’s choice voting, and types of flowers. She’s a member of the Eugene Garden Club and the Lane County Dahlia Society.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
The work of green thumbs are on display at the garden show.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Young showmen and women position their goats to be examined by a panel of judges.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A 'fluffle' of bunnies cool off after a day of showmanship.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
A sheep is groomed in preparation for a show.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Cattle relax in the 4-H and FFA barn.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Trains and rides and bunnies, oh my! Event-goers at the Lane County Fair can enjoy a variety of entertainment including livestock and garden shows, carnival rides and games, and even miniature train showcases.
The 2024 edition of the Lane County Fair is taking place at the Lane Events Center in Eugene through Sunday, July 28. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily.
More information can be found at the Lane County Fair website.