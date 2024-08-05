© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield Public Library to temporarily close for renovations

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:27 PM PDT
A staircase leads to a building with the sign "Springfield City Hall, Public Library"
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
FILE - The outside of the Springfield Public Library.

The Springfield Public Library will be closing for three weeks this summer as the facility undergoes a number of renovations.

Areas of the building that are set for a makeover include the teen and children’s sections, as well as the front desk. Space will also be made for the addition of new meeting rooms.

The renovations are supported by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act which provided communities with recovery packages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will span from Aug. 19 to Sep. 10.

The library encourages people to check out titles before the break or utilize online collections.

Return boxes outside of the building will also be accessible.

The boxes are located off A Street between 5th and 6th Streets and at Splash! at Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd.

More information about the remodeling project can be found at the library's website.
Tags
Human Interest Springfield Public LibrarySpringfield LibraryCity of Springfield
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
See stories by Cailan Menius-Rash