Springfield Public Library to temporarily close for renovations

The Springfield Public Library will be closing for three weeks this summer as the facility undergoes a number of renovations.

Areas of the building that are set for a makeover include the teen and children’s sections, as well as the front desk. Space will also be made for the addition of new meeting rooms.

The renovations are supported by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act which provided communities with recovery packages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will span from Aug. 19 to Sep. 10.

The library encourages people to check out titles before the break or utilize online collections.

Return boxes outside of the building will also be accessible.

The boxes are located off A Street between 5th and 6th Streets and at Splash! at Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd.

More information about the remodeling project can be found at the library's website.