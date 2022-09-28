Oregon Elections 2022
The Service Employees International Union is kicking in another $1 million for the Democrat, as this year’s tight gubernatorial race shatters spending records.
KLCC's Chris Lehman moderates this forum with the candidates for Oregon's 4th Congressional District: Mike Beilstein, Val Hoyle, Levi Leatherberry and Alek Skarlatos.
Voters in Lincoln City will decide in November whether to increase the city’s lodging tax.
Voters in the Philomath School District are being asked to renew a five-year operating levy during the November election.
Supporters of a proposed levy to raise funds for Lane County parks launched their pitch at Mt. Pisgah Arboretum today.
The two candidates campaigning for West Lane County Commission in the fall election are Ryan Ceniga and Dawn Lesley. Both were invited to participate in this forum. While Ceniga declined, Lesley took the opportunity to share her platform with the City Club of Eugene.