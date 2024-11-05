Oregon election results: State and local
Last updated: 8:45 p.m.
The deadline to vote in Oregon has passed, and Oregonians are eagerly awaiting the results. You can track statewide races on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website. KLCC will also list updated results for select local and regional races on this page. (Scroll down for Lane County-specific races.)
As a reminder, these results are unofficial. The outcome of some races may not be known for several days, or even weeks.
(i) = incumbent [Not all races have an incumbent.]
Oregon Congressional District 4
Dan Bahlen (Libertarian) 3,241
Justin Filip (Pacific Green) 6,036
Val Hoyle (Democrat)(i) 148,265
Monique DeSpain (Republican) 119,145
Oregon Congressional District 5
Janelle Bynum (Democrat) 106,282
Andrea Thorn Townsend (Pacific Green) 1,505
Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Republican)(i) 85,554
Sonja Feintech (Libertarian) 2,210
Brett Smith (Independent) 7,673
Oregon Secretary of State
Nathalie Paravicini (Pacific Green) 28,609
Dennis Linthicum (Republican) 398,410
Tobias Read (Democrat) 590,190
Oregon Treasurer
Mary King (Working Families) 60,937
Brian Boquist (Republican) 408,306
Elizabeth Steiner (Democrat) 541,766
Oregon Attorney General
Will Lathrop (Republican) 490,831
Dan Rayfield (Democrat) 649,911
Measure 115 (Creates impeachment process)
Yes: 641,743
No: 349,201
Measure 116 (Legislative salary commission)
Yes: 478,082
No: 573,066
Measure 117 (Ranked choice voting)
Yes: 0
No: 0
Measure 118 (Corporate tax/rebate)
Yes: 217,851
No: 786,737
Measure 119 (Cannabis worker unionization)
Yes: 563,252
No: 413,056
State Senator, 5th District (Central Oregon coast)
Jo Beaudreau (Democrat) 0
Dick Anderson (Republican)(i) 0
State Senator, 27th District (Bend)
Anthony Broadman (Democrat) 0
Michael Summers (Republican) 0
State Representative, 7th District (Springfield)
Cory Burket (Republican) 0
John Lively (Democrat)(i) 0
State Representative, 9th District (Florence, Coos Bay)
Boomer Wright (Republican)(i) 0
William Mrkvicka (Democrat) 0
State Representative, 12th District (Eastern Lane County)
Michelle Emmons (Democrat) 0
Darin Harbick (Republican)
Lane County Measure 20-362 (Redistricting)
Yes: 30,836
No: 92,344
Oakridge Measure 20-364 (STAR voting)
Yes: 445
No: 494
Cottage Grove Measure 20-365 (Street bond)
Yes: 0
No: 0
Cottage Grove Measure 20-366 (Fuel tax increase)
Yes: 0
No: 0
Cottage Grove Mayor
Dana Merryday 0
Candace Lamb Solesbee (i) 0
Creswell Mayor
Kevin Nicholas Prociw 0
Nicholas Smith 0