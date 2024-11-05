Oregon election results: State and local

Last updated: 8:45 p.m.

The deadline to vote in Oregon has passed, and Oregonians are eagerly awaiting the results. You can track statewide races on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website . KLCC will also list updated results for select local and regional races on this page. (Scroll down for Lane County-specific races.)

As a reminder, these results are unofficial. The outcome of some races may not be known for several days, or even weeks.

(i) = incumbent [Not all races have an incumbent.]

Oregon Congressional District 4

Dan Bahlen (Libertarian) 3,241

Justin Filip (Pacific Green) 6,036

Val Hoyle (Democrat)(i) 148,265

Monique DeSpain (Republican) 119,145

Oregon Congressional District 5

Janelle Bynum (Democrat) 106,282

Andrea Thorn Townsend (Pacific Green) 1,505

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Republican)(i) 85,554

Sonja Feintech (Libertarian) 2,210

Brett Smith (Independent) 7,673

Oregon Secretary of State

Nathalie Paravicini (Pacific Green) 28,609

Dennis Linthicum (Republican) 398,410

Tobias Read (Democrat) 590,190

Oregon Treasurer

Mary King (Working Families) 60,937

Brian Boquist (Republican) 408,306

Elizabeth Steiner (Democrat) 541,766

Oregon Attorney General

Will Lathrop (Republican) 490,831

Dan Rayfield (Democrat) 649,911

Measure 115 (Creates impeachment process)

Yes: 641,743

No: 349,201

Measure 116 (Legislative salary commission)

Yes: 478,082

No: 573,066

Measure 117 (Ranked choice voting)

Yes: 0

No: 0

Measure 118 (Corporate tax/rebate)

Yes: 217,851

No: 786,737

Measure 119 (Cannabis worker unionization)

Yes: 563,252

No: 413,056

State Senator, 5th District (Central Oregon coast)

Jo Beaudreau (Democrat) 0

Dick Anderson (Republican)(i) 0

State Senator, 27th District (Bend)

Anthony Broadman (Democrat) 0

Michael Summers (Republican) 0

State Representative, 7th District (Springfield)

Cory Burket (Republican) 0

John Lively (Democrat)(i) 0

State Representative, 9th District (Florence, Coos Bay)

Boomer Wright (Republican)(i) 0

William Mrkvicka (Democrat) 0

State Representative, 12th District (Eastern Lane County)

Michelle Emmons (Democrat) 0

Darin Harbick (Republican)

Lane County Measure 20-362 (Redistricting)

Yes: 30,836

No: 92,344

Oakridge Measure 20-364 (STAR voting)

Yes: 445

No: 494

Cottage Grove Measure 20-365 (Street bond)

Yes: 0

No: 0

Cottage Grove Measure 20-366 (Fuel tax increase)

Yes: 0

No: 0

Cottage Grove Mayor

Dana Merryday 0

Candace Lamb Solesbee (i) 0

Creswell Mayor

Kevin Nicholas Prociw 0

Nicholas Smith 0

