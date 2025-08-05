Executive drought orders are declared in three more Oregon counties

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek made emergency drought declarations for Douglas, Morrow and Union Counties on Monday.

State agencies are directed to prioritize drought-related assistance to those areas.

Even though snowpack was normal to above-normal this year, Douglas County has seen lower stream flows, and drier and warmer weather this summer.

All three counties requested the executive order last month.

Drought emergencies were declared in Baker and Lincoln Counties in mid-July.

