A 17 year old male died Sunday, August 1 while swimming with his family at Fern Ridge Reservoir. Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at approximately 3:55 pm. The victim was recovered by divers just before 7:00 pm about 30 feet off the bank of Richardson Park day-use swimming area. The victim was not wearing a life jacket. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.