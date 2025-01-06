Eugene's climate rollercoaster: Rainfall soars and heat records shatter in 2024

The National Weather Service has released their 2024 Annual Climate Report , and it shows Eugene received rainfall that was well above average, while also recording the warmest July on record.

In 2024, 45.20 inches of rain fell in Eugene, which was more than 4 inches above the normal rainfall of 40.83 inches. Even so, only two days set new daily rainfall totals for specific dates: Feb. 29 with 1.15 inches and May 3 with 1.31 inches.

While daily warm temperature records were matched in January (69 degrees on Jan. 28), May (88 degrees on May 11), and October (79 degrees on Oct. 12), July proved to be the warmest on record. Five new daily high temperatures were recorded in July on consecutive days beginning July 5 and peaking at 106 on July 9. That five-day heat wave represented the longest string of days over 100 ever seen in Eugene, besting the previous record of four days in a row over 100 that was most recently recorded in 2023.

National Weather Service The 2024 calendar year chart shows temperatures and precipitation recorded for Eugene, Ore. Eugene was above average for rainfall beginning in mid-January and continuing for the year. 2024 also saw the warmest July ever recorded in Eugene.

Other notable weather events from 2024 include the January ice storm that swept across the region and killed 15 people. Temperatures plummeted 15-20 degrees below normal between Jan. 12 and 16 after a very strong arctic front moved into the Pacific Northwest. A mix of snow and sleet, along with freezing rain, created ice accumulations of up to one inch. The thick ice led to slick roads, downed trees, and massive power outages in the Willamette Valley. In January alone, the 10.73 inches of precipitation recorded in Eugene was more than 4.5 inches above normal.