Eugene selected to host World Athletics U20 Championships

The World Athletics Council has chosen Eugene to host its youth track-and-field championships at Hayward Field in 2026.

The World Athletics U20 Championships features teenage athletes from over 100 countries, attracting over 1,500 competitors in 2022.

Tracktown USA CEO Michael Reilly said the event won’t be as large as last year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, but it will include the next generation of top athletes.

“What I anticipate that we will see in 2026 is a preview of those athletes that are going to be winning those gold, silver and bronze medals at the [2028] Los Angeles Olympic Games," said Reilly.

Reilly credits Hayward Field and the Tracktown USA community for drawing multiple international events to Eugene.

“We're very fortunate to be able to stand on the shoulders of many men and women over many decades in this community who have really invested in making track-and-field something special here," he said.

In a news release, UO President Karl Scholz celebrated the announcement.

"Hayward Magic inspires amazing performances on the track, generates meaningful collaborations in our research facilities and classrooms, and energizes fans, alumni and friends the world over,” said Scholz. "We look forward to welcoming young athletes around the globe to the University of Oregon.”

The next U20 Championships will be held in Lima, Peru in 2024. They were previously held in Eugene in 2014.

