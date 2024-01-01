Malya Fass is a journalism student at the University of Oregon.

She also works with UO campus radio KWVA's news department producing weekly stories, and the UO's Flux Magazine as a feature writer and audio storyteller.

Fass is committed to fostering a relationship between story and audience through audio and text media. She's inspired by stories that bring abstract and complex issues to a human level.

Outside of journalism, you can find her rock climbing, teaching yoga, or playing gin rummy.