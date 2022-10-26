KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Frank Lawson, General Manager of the Eugene Water & Electric Board
A conversation with Frank Lawson the General Manager for the Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB). EWEB is Oregon's largest customer-owned utility and provides water and electricity to the Eugene community, as well as parts of east Springfield and the McKenzie River valley area. We talk about his career, the role of EWEB in our community and what the future holds for the community's energy and water needs.