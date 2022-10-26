© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Frank Lawson, General Manager of the Eugene Water & Electric Board

Published October 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT
Frank Lawson
Frank Lawson

A conversation with Frank Lawson the General Manager for the Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB). EWEB is Oregon's largest customer-owned utility and provides water and electricity to the Eugene community, as well as parts of east Springfield and the McKenzie River valley area. We talk about his career, the role of EWEB in our community and what the future holds for the community's energy and water needs.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
