KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Cascade Health CEO, Eric Van Houten

Oregon Rainmakers

A conversation with Cascade Health CEO, Eric Van Houten and Michael Dunne

It might seem strange that a healthcare organization which serves more than 40,000 people through just one of its core operations could be termed “under the radar,” but for Cascade Health, its variety of services might actually lower its name recognition for whole segments of the population.

After all, those 40,000 plus people who rely on the company’s occupational health arm, may not even know that Cascade operates an entirely different yet critical operation as one of the largest providers of in-home care and hospice care. And that doesn’t even include the fact that Cascade runs the only hospice house in Lane County – the Pete Moore Hospice House.

“We are a complex organization,” said Eric Van Houten the organization’s CEO. “Most people know us for our workplace health practice to provide pre-employment screening, workplace injury support and injury rehabilitation.”

And while that is a huge part of what Cascade Health does, there is an entirely separate and robust side of the organization which provides in-home health services to those who’ve entered a special level of care along with mental and nutritional counseling services.

“We think of ourselves as having three lines of business: occupational health, in-home care and then an array of clinic-based services like mental health and nutritional health support,” he said.

Van Houten, who ascended to the CEO position several years back, talked at length about the staff and support personnel who provide the wide variety of services that make up the organization. “It's truly an honor to work with people who are so mission driven to provide care and healing to so many.”

