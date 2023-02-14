KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: John Lively, State Representative for Springfield

Oregon Rainmakers

A conversation between Representative John Lively of the Oregon State Legislature and Michael Dunne

“We can have very different styles, but we might reach common ground if we start with respect.” John Lively

Representative John Lively who’s represented the Springfield district for a decade, has often relied on being someone from both rural and urban Oregon to help bring consensus to governing.

“I grew up in the tiny town of Wallowa, Oregon and my father was the mayor,” he said. “That instilled in me a real sense of small-town values and traditions.”

When he left the tiny northeastern town for Springfield, he realized that public service was something that greatly interested him. He ran for city council and learned how to campaign, but also connect with people. He served on the council and as mayor from 1976 to 1986.

Today, Lively is an elder statesman and a mentor to many younger legislators.

“I have a lot of institutional knowledge about how the legislature works and I enjoy helping others figure it out,” he says.

He also believes greatly in working to build consensus even among very different points of view.