KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Matt Van Wyk, Founding Brewmaster and Director of Sales for Aelsong Brewing and Blending

A conversation between Matt Van Wyk, Founding Brewmaster and Director of Sales for Aelsong Brewing and Blending and Michael Dunne

(Beers) are a great blend of art and science. Matt Van Wyk

What began as a career as a science teacher in the Midwest took a sharp left turn for Matt Van Wyk a couple of decades ago.

“I was a science teacher and did some home brewing on the side,” said Van Wyk. “But eventually I caught the bug and new that brewing quality beer was my passion.”

It was following that passion that led he and his wife to Eugene to embark on a career as a master brewer. He started at an established local brewery and honed his craft.

“The brewing scene was a lot different back then in Eugene,” he said. “There weren’t that many breweries, and now I’ve been around long enough to really see the explosion in the industry.”

Along with his partners Brian and Doug Coombs, Van Wyk eventually set out to create a truly unique experience in brewing, by founding Alesong out in the country and abutting the property of King Estate Winery, one of the Willamette Valley’s most notable wineries.

“We wanted to be in the heart of Southern Willamette Valley wine country and we repurpose the wine barrels from King Estate, because it imparts so much more flavor than traditional methods,” said Van Wyk.”

Since its founding in 2015, Van Wyk and the Coombs have created a true experience in brewing with beers, that as he says, “