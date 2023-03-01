© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Representative Val Hoyle

By Michael Dunne
Published March 1, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST
Val Hoyle

A conversation between Representative Val Hoyle of Oregon’s 4th congressional district and Michael Dunne

Every American should be able to retire with respect and security by knowing that they will receive the Social Security payments they have earned.
The last time Oregon Rainmakers spoke with Val Hoyle, she was newly elected and just learning her way around the Capitol.

Now, she has introduced her first piece of legislation – the Social Security Expansion Act – and is deep into work in her new committee assignment.

“I’m very excited to be on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and looking forward to working on a committee that is actually quite bi-partisan in nature,” she said.

Within that committee, Hoyle is championing the expansion of the Port of Coos Bay to be able to make Oregon more competitive in the global shipping trade by being able to handle more and larger container ships.

Hoyle also weighed in on the recent rail disaster in East Palestine, OH and the fact that the infrastructure and staffing maintained by the railroad seemed to be a potential cause of the derailment.

“I certainly hope we will hold hearings in my committee and hold those responsible to account,” she said.

Recently, Hoyle joined with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to introduce legislation that would expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year and ensure Social Security is fully funded for the next 75 years.

“Every American should be able to retire with respect and security by knowing that they will receive the Social Security payments they have earned,” said Hoyle.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
