KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Terry McDonald, Executive Director for St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County

ST. VINCENT de PAUL OF LANE COUNTY

“We thought long ago, hey, what if we took the castoffs from society and used them to help the people who are castoff by society." Terry McDonald

If you thought the St. Vincent de Paul Society was just a bunch of thrift stores throughout Lane County, you’d be surprised to learn just how much the organization does in our community.

Since the 1950’s St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County’s social service programs have provided supportive resources for adults, children and families who live in poverty or experience homelessness. The organization serves 35,000 people annually by operating more than 1,500 affordable housing units; two-day access shelters; a low barrier employment program and more. The organization uses revenue from waste-based businesses such as donations to pay for the social services it provides and diverts millions of pounds of reusable items from landfills each year.

On any given year, “St. Vinnies” provides more than 300,000 meals, shelters 2,200 individuals and diverts more than 20 million pounds of waste.