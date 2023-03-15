KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. Andrew Ketsdever, Interim VP of OSU Cascades

A Conversation with Dr. Andrew Ketsdever and Oregon Rainmakers Host, Michael Dunne

Dr. Andrew Ketsdever leads the 1,000+ student campus of Oregon State University as its interim Vice President.

Ketsdever joined OSU-Cascades in 2018 as an associate dean, overseeing degree programs in science, technology and engineering, and leading research and faculty diversity efforts.

OSU-Cascades plans to become a 5,000-student campus in the near future to meet state education goals. The expanding campus serves students from Central Oregon, Oregon, the U.S. and around the world.

When it opened in 2016, the OSU-Cascades campus fulfilled a 30-year quest for higher education in what had been the largest region in the state without a four-year university. Bend and Central Oregon form Oregon’s fastest growing region and one of its most vibrant economies.

Dr. Ketsdever is a champion of preparing students for careers after college. He and his team launched a new program called Cascades Edge, designed to add to the value of the degree students will earn and to their success in their chosen profession, by providing career preparation in and outside of the classroom each and every academic term.

