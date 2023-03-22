KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Will O'Hearn, Director of Library Services, Eugene Public Library

A Conversation with Will O’Hearn, and Oregon Rainmakers Host, Michael Dunne

A library is now so much more than four walls, a roof and books... Will O'Hearn

Will O’Hearn, the Director of Library Services for the Eugene Public Library began working in a library in high school, but thought he was going to go into business and human resources instead.

It turned out that his first job in HR didn’t fulfill him and he and his partner Joanne talked about what an ideal job would be. “We kept talking and I kept saying, I wish it was more like the library,” said O’Hearn. “And she said, so why don’t you work at the library! And she was so right.”

Fast forward, and O’Hearn is now managing a team of librarians and support staff for our region’s largest library.

That team was instrumental in continuing to serve the city during COVID and really launched some innovative programs to provide books and so many other resources to people.

“A library is now so much more than four walls, a roof and books, he said. “We offer so many things – A Library of Things – that allows people so many opportunities to learn and to interact with us.”