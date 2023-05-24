KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Irene Alltucker, VP of Real Estate for Obie Companies

A conversation between Irene Alltucker, VP of Real Estate for Obie Companies and Michael Dunne

While there are many differences between running one of the communities’ premier nonprofit organizations – The Relief Nursery – and running the real estate operation for one of the community’s premier developers - Obie Companies – for Irene Alltucker, the similarities come down to people.

“The Relief Nursery and Obie Companies both believe so strongly in collaboration,” she said. “And working for Obie has been such an amazing experience with amazing people.”

Obie Companies, named after its president and CEO, Brian Obie, is the developer and manager of several marquee destinations in downtown Eugene including:



The 5 th Street Public Market



Street Public Market The Inn at the 5 th



The Gordon Hotel



The Gordon Lofts



The District Co-working



For Alltucker, managing the real estate division is all about ensuring that her team and the clients they serve collaborate to create spaces and places that seamlessly blend into and work well within the community.

“As we often say, we’re dedicated to improving and enhancing the places we’re rooted,” said Alltucker.