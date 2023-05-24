© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Irene Alltucker, VP of Real Estate for Obie Companies

By Michael Dunne
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT
A conversation between Irene Alltucker, VP of Real Estate for Obie Companies and Michael Dunne

While there are many differences between running one of the communities’ premier nonprofit organizations – The Relief Nursery – and running the real estate operation for one of the community’s premier developers - Obie Companies – for Irene Alltucker, the similarities come down to people.

“The Relief Nursery and Obie Companies both believe so strongly in collaboration,” she said. “And working for Obie has been such an amazing experience with amazing people.”

Obie Companies, named after its president and CEO, Brian Obie, is the developer and manager of several marquee destinations in downtown Eugene including:

  • The 5th Street Public Market
  • The Inn at the 5th
  • The Gordon Hotel
  • The Gordon Lofts
  • The District Co-working

For Alltucker, managing the real estate division is all about ensuring that her team and the clients they serve collaborate to create spaces and places that seamlessly blend into and work well within the community.
“As we often say, we’re dedicated to improving and enhancing the places we’re rooted,” said Alltucker.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
