KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Lindsay Borkowski, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sunriver Resort

A conversation between Lindsay Borkowski, Director Of Sales and Marketing at Sunriver Resort and Michael Dunne of Oregon Rainmakers

While having been raised in the South and cognizant of its charms and hospitality, Lindsay Borkowski, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sunriver Resort has a lot to say about the people of Central Oregon.

“Southern Hospitality gets a lot of attention, but since moving here, I can say that the people of Central Oregon are the nicest people I’ve ever met,” she said.

That fact makes her job leading the sales of marketing efforts for Oregon’s premier resort destination such a joy.

“I truly love what I do and love helping to make people happy,” says Borkowski. “Our setting and our amenities are world-class and our customer services matches it.”

Located 15 miles from Bend, Sunriver Resort boasts many activities for guests including:

245 Guest Rooms & Suites

Over 300 Vacation Homes & Condos

4 Award-winning Championship Golf Courses

10 Restaurants

Sage Springs Club & Spa

Multiple pools

44,000 Sq.Ft of Meeting & Event Space

Wedding Venues

45 Miles of Paved Bike Paths

Borkowski points to the fact that Sunriver’s outdoor amenities were critical to weathering the difficulties of the pandemic.

“Unlike, say a downtown resort hotel, we were able to offer people exactly what they were looking for during COVID,” she said, “and that was wide open spaces and gorgeous natural solitude.”

