KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce

A lot has changed since 1926 and the year that the Bend Chamber of Commerce opened its doors. What was once a small pioneer town nudged against The Sisters is today a boom town of start-ups, tech firms and cutting-edge entrepreneurs.

Making sure that those businesses have an advocate and connector is Katy Brooks, the CEO of the Bend Chamber. And while Brooks started her career on the west side of the Cascades in leadership positions in some of the Northwest's biggest ports, the lessons she learned about economic developing and servant leadership have translated well in her role steering the largest chamber in Central Oregon.

“Bend is a truly unique place in that it is a playground for much of Oregon, but it is also so much more than that,” says Brooks. “We have such a vibrant business community with some truly industry leading innovators and visionaries.”

Her vision for the chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and the community thrive and one of Brook’s key goals is to work with all parties to provide more affordable housing for the community.

“Bend can’t just be a playground for the rich,” says Brooks. “We much ensure that we create an environment where people who want to live here can afford to live here. To that end, Brooks and her team have championed may programs on housing affordability, including the City of Bend’s program to make Accessory Dwelling Units easier to build.