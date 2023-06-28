KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Steve Dietrich, Executive Director of LRAPA

A Conversation between Steve Dietrich of LRAPA and Michael Dunne of Oregon Rainmakers

Steve Dietrich, the Executive Director for The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has worked at similar organizations in very disparate locations including Virginia and Wyoming.

As such, he’s learned a great deal about leading an organization that requires a great deal of nuance and collaboration.

“At LRAPA, we have to understand that industry is important, but that air quality and the needs of our community and people are critical,” he said.

Indeed, he and his team are constantly working to monitor and ensure that the air quality in Lane County is as pristine as it can be and LRAPA is a very unique agency charged with that mission.

LRAPA is the only local air agency in Oregon, the remainder of Oregon’s air quality is regulated by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). LRAPA monitors Lane County’s air through its eight regulatory grade ambient air monitoring stations and +90 commercial grade air sensors. The agency protects public health, community well-being, and the environment by administering air programs such as an Outdoor Burning program, Home Wood Heating advisory program, and through the regulation of commercial and industrial businesses with air permits and compliance inspections. LRAPA responds to air quality complaints submitted to the agency and maintains a historical database of complaints filed.

Dietrich talked about how the power and frequency of massive forest fires have really changed the game for air quality in our region.

“Even I’ve been shocked by the air quality numbers from some of our bigger fires,” he said.

Dietrich talked about how LRAPA is a first line of defense for the community when it comes to air quality and advises – especially during wildfire season – that people constantly check in with the organization or news outlets to make sure they know what the air quality is, and how they should respond.