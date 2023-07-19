© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published July 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Skip Newberry
Skip Newberry

A Conversation with Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Alliance of Oregon and Michael Dunne

Skip Newberry, the President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon might just have the perfect job for someone with his experiences and skills.

Afterall he was an economic development policy advisor to Portland Mayor Sam Adams, where he helped create Portland’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in 16 years, recognizing software as a key industry cluster. But prior to that he was a corporate and IP attorney and entrepreneur.

“So much of my job is about collaborating between government and private sector innovators,” he says.

Therefore, his roles as both a political advisor and entrepreneur lends itself well to one of the main strategic priorities of the Association - To support and foster innovation among members, sponsors, government agencies, K-12 and post-secondary education institutes and community partners.

For Newberry, his role is to always put the interests of members first and help create a conducive environment to grow Oregon’s tech sector.

“We have an audacious mission - to create an inclusive, world-class innovation economy in Oregon and SW Washington that strengthens our regional technology industry,” he says. “But its achievable because of the amazing members we have.”

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes