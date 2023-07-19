KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon

A Conversation with Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Alliance of Oregon and Michael Dunne

Skip Newberry, the President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon might just have the perfect job for someone with his experiences and skills.

Afterall he was an economic development policy advisor to Portland Mayor Sam Adams, where he helped create Portland’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in 16 years, recognizing software as a key industry cluster. But prior to that he was a corporate and IP attorney and entrepreneur.

“So much of my job is about collaborating between government and private sector innovators,” he says.

Therefore, his roles as both a political advisor and entrepreneur lends itself well to one of the main strategic priorities of the Association - To support and foster innovation among members, sponsors, government agencies, K-12 and post-secondary education institutes and community partners.

For Newberry, his role is to always put the interests of members first and help create a conducive environment to grow Oregon’s tech sector.

“We have an audacious mission - to create an inclusive, world-class innovation economy in Oregon and SW Washington that strengthens our regional technology industry,” he says. “But its achievable because of the amazing members we have.”