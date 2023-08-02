KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Jeff Nelson, GM of Springfield Utility Board

A Conversation Between Jeff Nelson, General Manager of the Springfield Utility Board and Michael Dunne

Jeff Nelson, the General Manager of the Springfield Utility Board (SUB) talks about his role and the role of the utility in interesting terms that are a bit different than other businesses or organizations.

“In may ways, our job is to help our customers use less of our products and services,” he said.

Indeed, Nelson and team are focused on environmental sustainability and energy and water efficiency.

He also believes that being a publicly owned utility allows SUB to focus on doing the best for the entire community. “We are solely beholden to the people and businesses of Springfield, as opposed to shareholders.”

Nelson, a 25 plus year veteran of Springfield Utility Board, is only the fifth General Manager in SUB’s 70-year history. Jeff was appointed General Manager by the Board of Directors in 2012 after serving for several years as the utility’s Resource Management Director. A native Oregonian, Jeff holds 2 bachelor’s degrees, one in Civil Engineering and one in Economics.