KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Francesco Lecce-Chong Conductor and Music Director of the Eugene Symphony

A Conversation between Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, Music Director of the Eugene Symphony and Michael Dunne

What started out as a dream to become a concert pianist, evolved for Francesco Lecce-Chong into becoming the person on the other side of the podium.

“I did take a bit of an unusual path in that I wanted to be a musician, but ultimately became a musician that makes no sound!” he said.

His path has led him to Eugene by way of being an assistant conductor and appearing at major symphonies around the world including the San Francisco Symphony, New York Philharmonic, National Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Toronto Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, and Hong Kong Philharmonic.

But despite being a top conductor, Lecce-Chong relishes the role of music director as well. “I love being music director,” he said. “Even though it’s a lot of administrative work, but it allows me to truly build something and create community.”

Now in its 57th season, the Eugene Symphony is recognized as a cornerstone of the performing arts in Oregon’s southern Willamette Valley.