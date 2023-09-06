KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Craig Opperman, President and CEO, Looking Glass Community Services

A Conversation between Craig Opperman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Looking Glass Community Services and Michael Dunne.

Looking Glass Community Services has operated in Lane County for more than 50 years. Its mission is to “build a better future for youth, adults, and families.” Since its start in 1970 Looking Glass has established a reputation as the leader in supportive services to youth and families in Lane County. The organization partners with over 35 local providers, government agencies, and community leaders to provide essential social services.

In this conversation, Opperman talks about how his team acted very selflessly during the pandemic to serve the community, because in many instances, their clients had no where else to turn.

