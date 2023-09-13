KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Matt Sorensen, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley

Matt Sorensen, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley has successfully melded his experience in the private sector with his role as a nonprofit leader.

He credits the idea of blending the idealism of nonprofits with regimented and structured business principles.

“I’ve seen nonprofits with huge hearts, but little strategic vision unfortunately fail to remain viable,” he said. “Its much better when you can work with heart and mind together.”

The mission of the Boys and Girls Club is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those that need them most. To that end, the club serves nearly 500 kids with meals, activities and school support at their facility. This includes providing 32,000 meals, afterschool activities for 140 children and homework support for 285 kids.