KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: John Stapleton, Principal at PIVOT Architecture

A Conversation between John Stapleton, Principal and Architect for PIVOT Architecture and Michael Dunne

According to John Stapleton, Principal at local firm, PIVOT Architecture, there is no better feeling then when a design comes together and meets the needs of a client.

“There is nothing like anything, you can’t replicate it,” he says. “Everyone is excited and can see a future that is bright.”

PIVOT Architecture is an interdisciplinary firm with expertise in architecture, planning, and interior design. Established in Eugene, Oregon in 1956, the firm has experience with a wide variety of public and private projects and services ranging from small remodels to multi-million-dollar new facilities.

Some of its projects include:

· The Yachats Fire Station

· Homes for Good

· EmX Bus Rapid Transit

· Crescent Valley High School and Linn-Benton Community College

· The New Eugene Family YMCA

Stapleton is a former contractor who has a long-standing interest in sustainability.