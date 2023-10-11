© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: John Stapleton, Principal at PIVOT Architecture

By Michael Dunne
Published October 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
John Stapleton
John Stapleton

A Conversation between John Stapleton, Principal and Architect for PIVOT Architecture and Michael Dunne

According to John Stapleton, Principal at local firm, PIVOT Architecture, there is no better feeling then when a design comes together and meets the needs of a client.

“There is nothing like anything, you can’t replicate it,” he says. “Everyone is excited and can see a future that is bright.”

PIVOT Architecture is an interdisciplinary firm with expertise in architecture, planning, and interior design. Established in Eugene, Oregon in 1956, the firm has experience with a wide variety of public and private projects and services ranging from small remodels to multi-million-dollar new facilities.

Some of its projects include:

· The Yachats Fire Station
· Homes for Good
· EmX Bus Rapid Transit
· Crescent Valley High School and Linn-Benton Community College
· The New Eugene Family YMCA

Stapleton is a former contractor who has a long-standing interest in sustainability.

 

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Stay Connected
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes