KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Ron Green, President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank

By Michael Dunne
Published October 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
Ron Green
Ron Green

A Conversation between Ron Green, President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank and Michael Dunne

Ron Green didn’t set out to become a banker, in fact music was his first love.

“I’ve always considered myself an accidental banker,” he says. “I was a professional trumpet player in and around Portland for a while, but eventually I came to banking and I’ve loved it ever since.”

Green has struck the right chord as the leader of the bank that began in Florence with just one branch in 1979 but has now become the longest serving community bank in all of Lane County.

In that time, the bank has grown to serve the communities of Florence Coos Bay, Eugene, Roseburg, Medford and the Portland area.

“Our secret sauce is our people and the way we all strive to be the premier business-minded community bank for our clients, shareholders and the community,” says Green.

 

 

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
