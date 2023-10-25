KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Jim Robertson, Owner and Founder of Prince Puckler's Ice Cream

If you drive along Agate Street near historic Hayward Field during a warm summer evening, you’ll soon notice a large line going out the door of a small shop at the corner.

That corner store is the location of Eugene-area icon, Prince Puckler’s Ice Cream. For decades people of all ages have lined up to get their favorite cool treat and once, the leader of the free world, and then Senator Baraka Obama even stepped into the shop to get some homemade ice cream.

“It’s been a great ride for me and my family and we have had great employees all along the way,” said owner and founder Jim Robertson, who along with his wife Lolly, opened their first location in 1975.

Through the years the Robertson's moved the store and added others. When the ice cream store which had been Del Hoffs, then Gantsy's on the corner of 19th and Agate became available in 1995 they moved to that location which now remains their only location although they do sell to a few stores around Oregon. And The ice cream is homemade at a small warehouse in the Whiteaker Area mostly by Jim & Lolly's daughter, Laura.

“Our managers have been at the 19th Street store for more than 20 years, and they often know what many customers’ order will be before they even step up to the counter,” said Robertson.