KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Emily Reynolds, Director of Education and Outreach for BRING

Emily Reynolds, the Director of Education and Outreach for BRING is a strong believer in teaching re-use and reduce as young as possible to create lifelong sustainability practices.

“We go into schools and teach kids about the waste stream, so they can understand how to become better consumers and stewards of the environment,” she said.

Her organization, BRING is one of the nation’s oldest non-profit recyclers. Since 1971, it has encouraged people to rethink what they use and what they throw away. Through education and their retail location, BRING helps the community keep useful items out of the landfill, find ways to use less stuff, reuse as many things as possible, and recycle the rest.

In 2023, BRING partnered with Connected Lane County’s Elevate Program, to host two paid internships in its studio, offering the next generation opportunities to gain valuable knowledge about resource conservation, creative reuse, and career pathways in the environmental and reuse sectors.